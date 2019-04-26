|
Margery Vest
Ballinger - Margery Nell Vest, 90, formerly of Ballinger passed away Wednesday April 24 , in
Ft Worth Texas near where she had lived in an Assisted Living facility near her daughter for the past 3 years.
She was born March 7, 1929 to Homer and Annie Mae (Campbell) Cook in San Saba County, Texas. She married Perry O. Vest on February 2, 1946 in Ballinger, Texas. She worked for the Sue Ann Company, as a seamstress, for many years. Margery was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Perry; and her parents. Margery is survived her children, Roger Vest & Wife Kathy of Granite Shoals, Marian J. Herbst of Euless, her sister Jo Ann Jones from Malakoff, her brother Omer Cook & Wife Jade from Ranger, and sister in-laws, Juandell Weddle from Emory, Rozelle Roye from Weatherford, and Carolyn Johnson from San Saba, along with 7 grand children, and 12 great grand children, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger from 6pm to 7pm Sunday April 28th. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Ballinger on Monday April 29th at 10am. Burial will follow at Blackwell Cemetery at 2:00pm.
Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 26, 2019