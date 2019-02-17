Maria De Los Angeles Armenta



San Angelo, TX



Maria De Los Angeles Armenta, of San Angelo Texas, passed away on February 13, 2019 in San Angelo, TX. Maria, also known to many as Gelos, was born in Valle de Santiago to Esther & Victor Gil on September 17, 1946. She married Felipe Armenta on November 16, 1976. Together, they opened a small family restaurant known as Armentas Cafe.



Since 1994, The Armentas have run their restaurant with traditions that resonate with families across San Angelo, radiating a deep love for family. Maria De Los Angeles Armenta is preceded in death by her beloved parents Victor & Esther Gil. Maria is survived by her husband, Felipe Armenta, her oldest son Felipe and his wife Rachel Armenta, her daughter Sasha and her husband Robert Guerra, and her youngest son Marco Armenta and his wife Priscilla. She is also survived by her siblings. Victor Gil and his wife, Dolores, Francisco Gil and his wife, Alicia, Tessy Ledesma and her husband, Geraldo.



Maria loved her grandchildren dearly. Learning the ways with her oldest grandson, Jaxson was endearing for her. Lincoln and Penelope brought her joy and big smiles. She brought big smiles to them as well, teaching each of them her favorite childhood Spanish songs "Pon ponanito, Chocolatito" and "el paaaaan" and ending every gathering with a blessing "persinalos" signaling the father, son, and Holy Spirit and a blown kiss.



Maria always kept great company, and never a dull moment, as she filled rooms and hearts with stories and her never ending wisdom.



Viewing is 10:00 AM to 8:00PM Friday, Februrary 15, 2019 with rosary being recited at 6:00PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.



Mass of Resurrection is 10:00 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Joey Faylona, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary