Maria del Carmen Borrego Galvan
Sonora - Maria del Carmen Borrego Galvan, 83, of Sonora Texas passed away on Saturday 11/21/20. She was born in Zaragoza Coahuila Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband Felix Galvan, and her brothers and sister. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Juan & Hilda Galvan , Sylvester & Bertha Galvan, Felix & Esperanza Galvan, Jesus & Noema Galvan, Bertha & Carlos Gutierrez, Francisco & Dora Galvan, Gilbert & Nancy Galvan, Rosa & Gabriel Ramirez, Javier & Barbara Galvan, and a blessing of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing held at Love Funeral Home with Rosary Prayer at 7 pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday 11/24/20 at St Ann's Catholic Church at 10am followed by the graveside service at the cemetery in Sonora Tx. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net