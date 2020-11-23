1/
Maria Del Carmen Borrego Galvan
1937 - 2020
Maria del Carmen Borrego Galvan

Sonora - Maria del Carmen Borrego Galvan, 83, of Sonora Texas passed away on Saturday 11/21/20. She was born in Zaragoza Coahuila Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband Felix Galvan, and her brothers and sister. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Juan & Hilda Galvan , Sylvester & Bertha Galvan, Felix & Esperanza Galvan, Jesus & Noema Galvan, Bertha & Carlos Gutierrez, Francisco & Dora Galvan, Gilbert & Nancy Galvan, Rosa & Gabriel Ramirez, Javier & Barbara Galvan, and a blessing of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing held at Love Funeral Home with Rosary Prayer at 7 pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday 11/24/20 at St Ann's Catholic Church at 10am followed by the graveside service at the cemetery in Sonora Tx. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home - Sonora - Sonora
409 E 2nd
Sonora, TX 76950
(325) 387-2266
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. We will love you and miss you always
Hector , Hortencia Borrego and Family
Family
