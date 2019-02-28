Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
For more information about
Maria Escobedo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Escobedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria E. "Rosa" Escobedo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria E. "Rosa" Escobedo Obituary
Maria E. "Rosa" Escobedo

San Angelo, TX

Services for Maria E. "Rosa" Escobedo, 86, of San Angelo are 11 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm on Friday.

Mrs. Escobedo was born in Mexico on October 9, 1932. Maria worked for many years as a home health assistant and nurse's aide. She was a devoted Prayer Leader of the Women of Power Ministries for many years.

Mrs. Escobedo was preceded in death by her husband, Hilario A. Escobedo on November 2, 2012; two sons, Antonio Cortez in July of 2006 and Jose Angel Cortez, a grandson, Fernando Cortez, Jr. and in 1985 by her loving mother, Felicitas Villalobos.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Fabian Torres and a daughter, Onice Luna, both of San Angelo; five grandsons; six granddaughters; nine great grandsons; five great granddaughters; eight great great grandsons and three great great granddaughters.

Memorials in Maria's memory may be made to the Women of Power Ministries, PO Box 209, San Angelo, TX 76902.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now