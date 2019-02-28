|
|
Maria E. "Rosa" Escobedo
San Angelo, TX
Services for Maria E. "Rosa" Escobedo, 86, of San Angelo are 11 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm on Friday.
Mrs. Escobedo was born in Mexico on October 9, 1932. Maria worked for many years as a home health assistant and nurse's aide. She was a devoted Prayer Leader of the Women of Power Ministries for many years.
Mrs. Escobedo was preceded in death by her husband, Hilario A. Escobedo on November 2, 2012; two sons, Antonio Cortez in July of 2006 and Jose Angel Cortez, a grandson, Fernando Cortez, Jr. and in 1985 by her loving mother, Felicitas Villalobos.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Fabian Torres and a daughter, Onice Luna, both of San Angelo; five grandsons; six granddaughters; nine great grandsons; five great granddaughters; eight great great grandsons and three great great granddaughters.
Memorials in Maria's memory may be made to the Women of Power Ministries, PO Box 209, San Angelo, TX 76902.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 28, 2019