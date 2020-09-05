Maria (Mary) Jessica Manriquez Castorena
Grand Prairie - Maria (Mary) Jessica Manriquez Castorena (Grand Prairie, Tx) joined our Heavenly Father on August 29, 2020. She was born October 15, 1931 in Paint Rock, Texas. She is survived by her six children - sons Richard, Roy and wife Joanna, Clyde, David, and daughters Rachael Montoya, and Sandra Herring husband Matt; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is proceeded in death by loving husband of 62 years Claudio (Clyde) Castorena; parents Beatrice and Conrado Manriquez; five brothers, Antonio, Ricardo, Jose, Samuel, and Conrado Jr.; and great granddaughter Roriean Montoya. A memorial service and interment will be held at a future date at the DFW National Cemetery, Dallas Texas. For more see https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com