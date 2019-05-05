|
|
Maria Louisa Samaniego, 74, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully in her home on April 28, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1944 to Frank and Florentina Juarez in San Angelo.
Maria worked for Little Angels Child Care Center as Grandma and the cook. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. One of Maria's biggest accomplishments were raising her four children and helping to raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, and arts and crafts. She loved watching detective movies and having coffee with her friends. Maria was always cooking for anyone who came to visit her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lewis Samaniego and wife Maria of Robert Lee, TX; Leticia Samaniego Galindo of Eldorado, TX; Manuel Samaniego III and wife Judith of Eldorado, TX and Rosalie Samaniego Carrillo and husband Jesus of San Angelo, TX. She is also survived by her first husband, Manuel Samaniego, Jr. of Eldorado, TX; brother, Gilbert Juarez and wife Maria of San Angelo; sister, Margaret Moreno and husband Amando of San Angelo; brother, Frank Juarez and wife Lupe of Ballinger, TX; sister, Christina Sanchez of San Angelo; brother, Benito Juarez of Ballinger, TX; her fur babies Pinta and Pinkie; grandchildren, Lewis, Julie, Edward, Connie, George, Eric, Gilbert, Jessica, LJ, Jeremiah, Emmanuel, and Kimberly, fur grandkids, Sandie, Tigger, Snuggles, Kamie and Twinkie; great grandchildren, Edward, Tyrone, Phillip, Tyrese, Matthew, Mikah, Jayden, Elijah, Joshua, Amina, Karma, Lester, Isaiah, Josiah, and many more great grandchildren. Maria is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Charlie Juarez; second husband, Feliciano Barrintes; sister, Christina Juarez; beloved Father-In-Law, Manuel Samaniego Sr., and fur baby, Peaches.
A rosary will be held at 7 pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 am, Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Felix Archibong officiating. The family would like to send a special thanks to St. Joseph's Parish, Father Felix, Deacon Able, RCIA group, Carlos Carrillo, and Carrillo Family, Jeremiah and LJ Galindo, and Our Lord, Jesus Christ for helping us through these difficult times.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 5, 2019