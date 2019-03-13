|
Maria "Mary" Martinez
San Angelo, TX
Services for Maria "Mary" (Galvan-Mendieta) Martinez are 2 pm Friday, March 15th at the First Baptist Church in Sterling City, TX. Visitation will be from 6 t0 8 on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow in the Sterling City Cemetery. Mary was born on March 25, 1938 to Jesusa G. Mindieta and Gregario Mindieta in Post, Texas. She was the second child of 8 and was raised there in Post, TX with her parents and siblings. Mary started working at the young age of 10 years old working in restaurants and began her love of cooking. In 1958 she married Seferino P. Martinez and had five sons Joe Lewis Martinez (1959), Carlos Martinez (1961), Erisdeo "Eddie" Martinez (1963), Mike Martinez (1966), and Roy Martinez (1967). Ms. Mary lived and worked in Sterling City for a majority of her adult life where she cared for her five sons and husband. She loved to cook and went to Angelo State University where she received her certificate in Food Service in 1975. Mary worked for the Sterling County Nursing Home where she put her love of cooking, her skills and knowledge to work for almost 30 years. She retired in the summer of 2000 but she continued to work until 2017 doing what she loved. Mary loved working and always did her best at everything she did. She is preceded in death by her parents Jesusa and Gregario Mindieta, Seven Siblings, Husband Seferino, and Sons Joe Lewis, Eddie and Mike. She is survived by her sister Angela Diaz of Post, TX., son's Carlos M. Martinez of Sterling City, TX., Roy M. Martinez and wife Delores Martinez of Waco, TX., and daughter Jolynn M. Martinez of Waco, TX., with numerous nieces & nephews, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 13, 2019