Maria Montez
God called one of his angels home. Maria G. Montez left her earthly home to go to her heavenly home on April 20, 2020. Maria was born on February 11, 1922, to Albino and Theodora Gutierrez in Alpine, Texas.
Preceding her are her parents; husband, Justino Montez; daughter-in-law Margarita G. Montez; sons, Antonio Montez, Freddy Montez; daughter, Rachael Stafford; granddaughters Terry Montez, Angie Saldana; grandson, Justin Dela Cerda; her sisters, Torivia Minjares, Amelia Trevino, and Leocodia Gutierrez; brothers, Daniel and Modesto Gutierrez.
She is survived by her brother, Cruz Gutierrez; sons, Reymundo (Rosa) Montez, Raul (Mary) Montez; daughter-in-law, Frances Ann Montez; grandchildren, Ernie (Cathy) Montez, Larry (Irene) Montez, Tina Montez, Sherry Gilbert, Toni Singleton, Greg Gilbert, Rita Montez, Amanda Tobias, Tony Montez, Corey Montez, Debbie Montez, Mario Montez, Jose (Michelle) Martinez, Betty (Ernest) Galvan, Daniel Dela Cerda, also 33 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren, plus nephews, nieces and friends.
Graveside services will be private on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bronte Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. Rest In peace, Mimo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020