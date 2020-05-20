|
|
Maria "Cuca" Villarreal
San Angelo - Maria "Cuca" Leyva Villarreal, 91, of San Angelo, TX, passed away peacefully Monday May 18, 2020. A social distancing graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday May 21. Meet at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens' Waterfall section. There is no public viewing. She was the last of the Leyva clan. Cuca was a homemaker and later managed a family owned business- La Villa Bakery. She was known for her tamales. She married Luis D. Villarreal in 1951. As a believer in Christ, she never passed an opportunity to share the gospel. Cuca was very active at Segunda Iglesia Bautista before she became bed ridden. We thank God for the blessing of taking care of her until death. We want to thank Nicole & Alicia of St. Gabriel's Hospice for the wonderful care. Left to cherish her loving memory are sons, Louis L. Villarreal; Oscar (Lupe) Villarreal; daughters, Amanda (Roberto) Villarreal; Rose (David/departed) Cross, Naomi (Julian) Gonzales; Rachel (Daniel) Avila; twelve grandchildren, Lisa, Julie and James Villarreal, Karla Jenks and Marissa Villarreal, Robert V. and Orlando V. Villarreal, Andrew Cross, Conrad Gonzales, Daniel Garcia, Danielle Rodrigues and Mikaela Avila; nine great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Ashton Villarreal, Arynn Trinidad, Adeline and Rafael Jenks, Zachary, Austin, Lexi, and Dakota Villarreal, Roman and Sofia Garcia, Maverick and Marina Rodriguez; and one great-great-grandson, Jacob Villarreal.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 20 to May 21, 2020