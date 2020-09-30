Marie Ruckelshausen



San Angelo - Marie Ruckelshausen passed away on September 25, 2020 at age 85, after a long fight with lung cancer. She is survived by two of her three sons Richard and Jeffery Phelps and her loving husband Donald Ruckelshausen. Her oldest son died of leukemia at age 60. Marie was born in Winfield, Kansas to Clyde and Myrland Stocking, but as a baby moved to Lexington, Kentucky where she spent most of her childhood. She had two brothers who are no longer living. She married Don after a divorce from her sons' father on August 28, 1982. Marie was trained as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and after marrying Don left her posh clinic position at the hospital on Chanute AFB, IL and started her many travels with Don, moving to Colorado Springs, CO where she worked in administration at Fort Carson hospital. She then followed Don to Michigan for two years, then to Kansas where she worked as a medical transcriptionist, and also medical records. On her 50th birthday her three sons decided to send her to the 50th state for a vacation. She loved Hawaii so much she asks Don if he could request a transfer to Hawaii. He did, and filled a position on Hickam AFB. Marie filled a position as administrative assistant to the Flight Surgeon. After living in paradise for seven years, Marie retired from civil service, and due to the high cost of living they decided to move back to the main land, where Don got a job at Vandenberg AFB and Marie volunteered at a hospital in Santa Maria, CA. Don retired from Civil Service and they decided to move to a more central location, traveled to San Angelo and San Antonio. They both liked the cost of homes and the towns amenities' in San Angelo and went back to CA, sold their house and have lived here for 20 years. Marie volunteered at Community Medical Center until she was diagnosed with lung cancer.









