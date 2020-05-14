|
Marilyn Josephine Mullins Wankowski
San Angelo - Marilyn Josephine Mullins Wankowski, 86, of San Angelo, passed away on May 11, 2020 in San Angelo, TX.
Memorial Rosary will be 6:00 PM, Sunday May 17, 2020 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Due to the current health crisis in our community and the directives given by State and Local Governments we are limited to having 70 persons, which is our limit to 25%, seating compacity.
Memorial Mass will be 10:00 AM Monday May 18, 2020, at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Rev. Charles C. Greenwell, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home. Those attending the mass at the church will be required to wear masks.
Mrs. Wankowski was born September 25, 1933 in Eugene, Oregon to Eugene and Margret Mullins. She grew up during WWII and would follow her father throughout his military career after the war. She graduated from Highschool in England in 1950. Marilyn met a young Airman Al Wankowski. they were married March 14, 1953, having six children together. Like her mother before her, she joined her husband in his military career, raising their 4 boys between Europe and the states. They moved to San Angelo in 1964, where they would settle down and make a home. Marilyn attended Angelo State University, obtaining her license as an RN, continuing her life of service to others and her community. After retirement, her and Al traveled the globe, and the states, they were avid RV'ers. This past March, Marilyn and Al celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Marilyn in her last few years was blessed by many well-wishers, and the aids that dedicated their lives caring for her, her family is greatly appreciative.
Marilyn is preceded in death by twin sons, Allen and Bruce, sons Robert Wankowski and Allan Wankowski; and her parents, Eugene and Margret Mullins.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Alvin Wankowski; and sons Eugene Wankowski and Kurt Wankowski; 8 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Memorials maybe made to Kindred Hospice, 116 W Concho Ave., San Angelo, Texas, 76903 or at .
