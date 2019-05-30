|
Marilyn Shields
Granbury - Marilyn Shields, of Granbury, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Martin's Funeral Home Chapel, in Granbury.
Marilyn was born in San Angelo, Texas to Charles and Dorothy Stahl. Marilyn grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Lake View High School. She then went on to get her bachelor's degree in business administration and her RN from Angelo State University. Marilyn worked as a nurse at Rivercrest Hospital and Community Medical Center. Through all the positions she held throughout her life, none were more important to her than being a mother. In 1976, she married Jody Shields, and had three children. Marilyn loved her family with everything she had. This could especially be seen during the Holidays, that meant so much to her. There was never too much family around for Marilyn.
She lived every day to the fullest and couldn't bear sitting still. She enjoyed traveling, music, good food, spending time on the water and being outdoors with her family and friends. There was never a night that hanging out on the patio wasn't an option.
One of the greatest joys in Marilyn's life was being "Gigi" to her four granddaughters. She was absolutely the best grandmother anyone could ask for. She rarely missed a game, recital, or program and couldn't wait for the next adventure with the grandkids.
In 2008, she met the love of her life, Les Barker and they were married on July 2, 2018. They spent almost all their time together. Whether it was driving around in the jeep, working in the yard or the house, they loved just being together. They traveled all over North America, including Canada, several States, and countless beaches in Mexico and Florida. Recently, they fulfilled a life long dream of traveling throughout Italy.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles Stahl and Dorothy Altman, her aunt: Doris Phillips, and sister: Frances Lohman.
Marilyn is survived by her husband: Les Barker, children: Amber Moreland and husband Travis of San Angelo, Andrea Shields of Arlington, and Brandon Shields of Arlington, father of her children: Jody Shields of San Angelo, granddaughters: Caitlyn, Addyson, Brinley, and Emma Moreland, step-daughters: Gryfon Barker and Addysyn Barker, her old dog Max, twin brother: Charles Stahl of San Angelo, sister: Debbye Stahl of San Angelo, cousins: Bruce Phillips of Corpus Christi and Cindy Kirkland of Gunner, along with many more nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She will be forever missed and remembered.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 30, 2019