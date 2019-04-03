Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Hills Christian Church
Marilyn Sue Jackson


Marilyn Sue Jackson

San Angelo - Marilyn Jackson, 74, passed away on March 31, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas.

Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Community Hills Christian Church with Vance McIntosh and Mike Jones, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jackson was born June 27, 1944 in McPherson, Kansas. She married Dean Jackson on June 13, 1965. Marilyn received her Bachelor and Master degrees from Kansas State Teachers College in 1974. She then taught high school in both Opie, Kansas and Roswell, New Mexico. She then started teaching at the New Mexico Junior College in 1981 and became Dean of Transitional Studies in 1994. She retired as Dean in 2004. Marilyn has been a resident of San Angelo since 2016. She was a member of Community Hills Christian Church in San Angelo.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Dean Jackson of the home; two sons, Darren Jackson of Austin and Devlin Jackson and wife Valerie Zurcher of San Marcos; a daughter, D'arcy Jackson of Austin; a sister, Grace Anne and husband Joe of Emporia, Kansas.

Marilyn's family requests that in lieu of flowers you give the gift of life by giving blood.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 3, 2019
