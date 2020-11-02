Marilynn Louise Averyt
San Angelo - Marilynn Louise Averyt was born on December 22, 1933, in Salina, Kansas, to Twila Marie and Clayton Edgar Webster. She died November 1, 2020. She was 86.
The Webster family came to San Angelo from Kansas in 1936 and became active in the ranching and livestock business. Lynn attended San Angelo schools and graduated from San Angelo High School in 1951. In October of that year, she and Milton Dee Averyt married in the First United Methodist Church of San Angelo.
Dee was serving in the U.S. Navy at the time, so the newlyweds lived in Phoenix, Arizona; San Diego, California; Norfolk, Virginia; and Escondido, California, before his discharge. They then moved to Andrews, Texas, where Dee worked for Humble Oil and Refining Company, and Lynn was a stay-at-home mother to their two children. The Averyts then moved to Beaumont where Dee received his degree in geology from Lamar University and was hired as a drilling fluid engineer by Dresser-Magcobar to work in the Texas Panhandle. Another daughter was welcomed to the family in 1964.
The family moved frequently, living in Perryton, Texas; Liberal, Kansas; Elk City, Oklahoma; and Duncan, Oklahoma. In 1975, the Averyts moved to Houston, Texas, where Dee was named Director of Training for Dresser Industries. While living in various cities and states, Lynn was a member of the Federated Women's Club of America, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, PEO, various bridge clubs, Country Clubs, book clubs, sewing clubs, churches and the Carl Jung Center in Houston.
She also volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, Scout leader, teacher's aide for special needs children, civic theater member and production director, facilitator of several faith-based groups, and member and president of a hospital auxiliary.
At the time of her death, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of San Angelo and Unity Spiritual Center of San Angelo and a student of Buddhism. She was also a member of the Faith Club and the Insight Meditation Group.
When their last child went to college, Lynn went to work part-time for Barnes & Noble bookstore in Houston. She and Dee both retired and moved back home to San Angelo in 1993 where they enjoyed re-uniting with old friends, making new ones, spending time with their mothers, taking wonderful trips and appreciating their view of Parkview Lake, especially at Christmastime.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Jon Douglas Webster; her brother, James Scott Webster; her brother-in-law, Dr. R.A. "Ronnie" Averyt; her son-in-law, Charles Kaffie Jr.; and two very special friends, Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Dee; her son, Webster Wren Averyt (Deidre) of San Marcos, Texas; daughters Rebecca Ann Averyt of Universal City, Texas, and Elizabeth Dishon Averyt of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren DeLynn Victoria Mitchell (Paul) of Katy, Texas; Patrick Clayton Hendricks of Austin, Texas; Avery Allen Williams of Austin, Texas; and Grace Louise Williams of New Orleans, Louisiana; and two great-granddaughters, Caitlin Paige Mitchell and Nora Emily Mitchell, both of Katy, Texas. Also, her brother, Edgar "Eddie" Clayton Webster, Jr., of Ruidoso, New Mexico; and two brothers-in-law, George Harmon Averyt (Sherry) of Arlington, Texas, and Jerry Wren Averyt (Terry) of Dallas, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services will be held at this time. Please honor Lynn's memory through a charity of your choice
