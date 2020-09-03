Marina Borrego



Ballinger - Our Mom, Marina V. Borrego, fell asleep on September 1, 2020.



Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. We will be celebrating her life Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger.



She is survived by the love of her life for 58 years, Gregorio G. Borrego, Daughters Velma



Pollock (Jerome Pollock, Jr.) and Miriam Borrego, Son Benjamin Borrego and four



grandchildren Celestina Perry (Chris Perry), Estrella Pollock, Bailey Smith (Eric Smith),



Morgan Borrego and great-grandson Eli Headwell.



Our Mom and Dad resided in San Angelo for 54 years. Our parent's love of their faith in



worshipping Jehovah God motivated them to move to Ballinger in 2016 diligently sharing



with everyone she met the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Mom's spiritual career serving her God,



Jehovah spanned 64 years.



Our Mom is already missed by all.









