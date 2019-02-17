|
|
Mario Alaniz
San Angelo, TX
Mario Alaniz, 69, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 in San Angelo surrounded by his loving family. Mario was born October 05, 1949 in Santa Maria, Texas to Erasmo and Cipriana Gonzalez Alaniz. Mario grew up in Laredo, Texas where his family moved shortly after his birth and he graduated from Laredo -Martin High School. On October 31, 1968, Mario enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country honorably until his retirement in December of 1991. Mario continued his career in Civil Service as an alarm specialist for over twenty years before retiring on January 13, 2017. Mario married Elvia Esther Rodriguez on December 12, 1987, but overall, they shared 41 beautiful years together and raised 5 beautiful children. He was a loving husband father and grandfather who devoted his life to his family and service to his country. Mario was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mariano Alaniz. He is survived by his wife, Elvia Esther Alaniz, of San Angelo; his children Mario Alaniz, Jr and wife Naomi of San Antonio, Elizabeth N. Flores and her husband, Gregory of San Angelo, Ricardo R. Alaniz of San Antonio, Michael A. Alaniz and his wife Lidia, of San Angelo and Samantha N. Roman and her husband Robert, of San Angelo; Survived by 11 cherished Grandchildren; his Sister, Maria Elena Lopez and her husband, Jose Lopez, of Puerto Rico; his Brothers, Jesus Marin Alaniz and his wife Juanita Alaniz, of Texas City, Mauro Alaniz and his wife, Carmen Alaniz, of Laredo, Martin Alaniz of Laredo and Erasmo Alaniz, Jr. of Laredo. He is also survived by numerous of nieces, nephews, other family members and close friends. The Vigil Service will be 6:00 P.M., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Memorial Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joey Faylona as celebrant.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 17, 2019