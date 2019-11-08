Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic
Mario Zavala "Taz" Trevino

Mario Zavala "Taz" Trevino Obituary
Mario Zavala Trevino "Taz"

San Angelo - Mario Zavala Trevino "Taz", 69, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by family.

Public viewing will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, and Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1:00 PM-8:00 PM, with the Rosary being prayed Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, November 11, 2019, St. Mary's Catholic with Father Joey Faylona officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mario is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cruz; his three sons. Dominic, Eugene and wife Monica, Jeremiah and wife Amber; his nine grandchildren, Brandon, Haleigh, Jackie, Jathan, Leyla, Sierra, Steven,Ector, and Lexey; and four great-grandchildren. Taz will join his parents and infant brother in eternal life.

Mario was born on January 13, 1950, in San Angelo to Lorenzo Trevino and Mary Zavala. He attended Central High School where he met the love of his life Cruz Martinez and after they graduated in 1969 they were married on November 14, 1970. Mario was taken into the large loving Martinez clan where they embraced his larger than life personality and wicked sense of humor. Together they raised their sons on LaSalle St where he opened his home to many. He never met a stranger and was quick to welcome and mentor the young men he crossed paths with. Mario was a very loyal and proud employee for 46 years at Atmos Energy formerly known as Lonestar Gas until retirement in 2016. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and St Margaret's adoration chapel. He was passionate about his Cowboys and was the leader of Taz's Cantina where he hosted many gatherings. The only thing he loved more was his grandkids which he referred to as his "bebotes chulotes" or pretty babies.

Pallbearers will be some of Mario's closest friends; Art Garcia, Mike Garivay, Freddie Lopez,Tomas Sosa, Rick Perez, Pancho Martinez, Mark Martinez, and Jerry Lara. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Trevino, Jathan Trevino, and Steven Delgado.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
