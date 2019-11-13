|
Marion Lois Ward Childress
Ozona - Marion Lois Ward Childress of Ozona, Texas passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born in Malverne, Long Island, New York to Charles Russell and Hildagard Rebekah Haight Ward. She and her older brother Emil Russell were raised in Jordan Village, Waterford, Connecticut. She graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in New London, Connecticut in 1955. In February of 1960 she met Graham Hugh Childress of Ozona, Texas while he was stationed at the Naval Base in New London, Connecticut. They were married on June 18, 1960 at the Naval Base Chapel in New London, Connecticut. After his Naval career in 1967, they moved to the Block Y Ranch in Dryden, Texas where they settled and started a family.
She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star where she served as worthy matron. She was Deputy Grand Matron of District 2 from 1981 - 1982. She was a rural mail carrier for 20 plus years until the post office in Dryden, Texas closed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Hilda Ward, her husband of 58 years Graham Hugh Childress and her brother Emil Russell Ward.
She is survived by her children Constance Childress Riojas of Garland, Texas and Hugh Ward and his wife Melissa Childress of Ozona, Texas. Her sister in law Carolyn Ward of Groton, Connecticut. Her granddaughters Scottie Lea and her husband Nicholas Mataska of Lubbock, Texas, Kelsey Anne and her husband Casey Kruse of Ozona, Texas, Jennyfer Renae Riojas of Lubbock, Texas and Brandyn Nicole Riojas of Garland, Texas. Her great grandchildren Caleb Ward and Graham Hugh Mataska of Lubbock, Texas and Makenzie Anne Kruse of Ozona, Texas. Her nieces and nephews Susan Belanger of Hudson, New Hampshire, Robert Ward and James and his wife Susan Ward of Groton, Connecticut and Christine and her husband Joe Spivey of Ledyard, Connecticut. Also, seven grandnieces, 1 great grandniece and 1 great grandnephew of all of Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons in law Nicholas Mataska of Lubbock, Texas and Casey Kruse of Ozona, Texas. Ben Brown of Tioga, Texas, Martin Childress of Ozona, Texas, Bert McFadin of Glen Rose, Texas and Dennis Webb of Barnhart, Texas.
Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Ozona United Methodist Church in Ozona, Texas with gravesite service to follow. Condolences at kerbowfuneralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019