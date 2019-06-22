|
Marjorie Glen Hughes
Marfa - Marjorie (Marge) Glen Hughes passed away in the early morning hours on June 11, 2019 at her home in Marfa, Texas after a lengthy illness. She was born in Marfa on October 9, 1944. Marge was a deeply loved, one of a kind spirit. She grew up on her grandparents' Charco Marine ranch riding and working cattle whenever she could. Her passion was horses.
Her parents moved the family to California when she was an adolescent. She hated city life and longed for the ranch life. She and her sisters moved back to the ranch upon the death of their parents. She began college at San Angelo College where she continued her love of horses and riding. She enjoyed barrel racing and was ASU's rodeo queen her senior year. She graduated with a teaching degree from then Angelo State University's first graduating class. She and her family moved several times finally settling in El Paso, Texas. Following a divorce, she relocated her girls back to San Angelo to be near family. 1998 Marge moved back home to Marfa where she was the executive assistant to the Presidio County Judge until she retired.
In her last years, Marge lived with her youngest sister Marion and enjoyed gardening and animals. Marge loved the Big Bend country and west Texas and often said that she came home to Marfa to die
She is survived by her sister Marion, her daughters Ty Lynn Patterson and Marylou Freeman, son-in-law Bob Freeman, grandchildren, Jon Patrick and Georgie Martin, nephew Steven Dorris, and many cousins and friends.
Memorial Service will be held at Fort Davis First Presbyterian Church 6-29-19 at 10 am.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 22, 2019