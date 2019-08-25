Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Elmwood Memorial Park
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie I. Allison


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie I. Allison Obituary
Marjorie I. Allison

Kerrville - Marjorie I Allison joined our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 21st in Kerrville Texas. Marjorie was born February 13, 1930 to Eugene and Bertha Kilgrove. Marjorie was preceded in death by Son, Dennis D. Allison. Marjorie is survived by Sons, Larry W. Allison and wife Sherry Allison of Cypress Texas, Gary L. Allison and wife Erlene of North Zulch Texas, Harvey G. Allison of Cypress Texas and daughter-in-law Janice Howell of Fredericksburg. Marjorie is survived by Grandchildren Rebecca R. Roth, Kevin S. Allison, Amy Allison and Clint Allison and Shank Allison and 5 Great Grand Children. Family visitation will be at 10 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home with funeral services to begin at 11 AM with Pastor John Howard officiating. Interment will follow at 3 PM at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now