Marjorie I. Allison
Kerrville - Marjorie I Allison joined our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 21st in Kerrville Texas. Marjorie was born February 13, 1930 to Eugene and Bertha Kilgrove. Marjorie was preceded in death by Son, Dennis D. Allison. Marjorie is survived by Sons, Larry W. Allison and wife Sherry Allison of Cypress Texas, Gary L. Allison and wife Erlene of North Zulch Texas, Harvey G. Allison of Cypress Texas and daughter-in-law Janice Howell of Fredericksburg. Marjorie is survived by Grandchildren Rebecca R. Roth, Kevin S. Allison, Amy Allison and Clint Allison and Shank Allison and 5 Great Grand Children. Family visitation will be at 10 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home with funeral services to begin at 11 AM with Pastor John Howard officiating. Interment will follow at 3 PM at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 25, 2019