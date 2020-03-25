|
Mark D. Horton
Parsons, KS - Mark D. Horton, 71, died Friday morning at his home.
He was born on January 8, 1949 in San Saba, TX to George Wilborn Horton Jr. and Betty Lee (Martin) Horton. Mark grew up in Texas and attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Central High School in San Angelo, TX. For a short time he attended school in Parsons. He served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1971.
Mark worked at Ethicon (a division of Johnson and Johnson) in San Angelo, TX as a Master Surgical Needle Maker until his retirement.
He loved his friends and enjoyed spending time with them, playing golf and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and University of Texas Longhorns fan. He was a member of the Parsons Elks Lodge No 527.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Horton, of Parsons, his sister, Patrice Horton, of Parsons, uncle, Jack Martin, of Parsons, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Parsons Elks Lodge No 527 and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020