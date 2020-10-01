Mark James McAlexander



San Angelo - Uncle "Markie" James McAlexander was brought into his world on November 30, 1953 to Dr. E.J. and Marjorie Marie McAlexander. Mark was born with unique needs and challenges, where instead of teaching him how to live in this world he taught us more than we could have ever taught him. Markie's drive to be independent was a goal he excelled at until the end. His faith went far beyond measures that no sermon could have preached. Mark's towering stature could cast shadows, but his demeanor of light and innocence moved them away. As his niece I had the utmost pleasure of being with him until he heard God say, "Come home," September 16th at his home. Mark was the baby of 3 boys, brothers Patrick J. McAlexander, Dallas, Michael E. McAlexander, of San Angelo. Niece, Lori Lara(Sean), twin great- niece and nephew, SkyeLee and Lawson Lara. On Markie's behalf and mine, as he would say, "And thanks," to all those at River Place, thanks for loving Mark and looking after him. Shannon Hospital doctors, nurses, staff, he said you all were his, "new friends." Sincere appreciation to Kindred at Home, Veronica and Reecee and the support staff, even equipment providers. Thank you and that's not enough.



Acknowledgments can be made to Lori Lara at 3102 Edgewood Dr., San Angelo, Texas 76903.



Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.









