1/
Mark James McAlexander
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark James McAlexander

San Angelo - Uncle "Markie" James McAlexander was brought into his world on November 30, 1953 to Dr. E.J. and Marjorie Marie McAlexander. Mark was born with unique needs and challenges, where instead of teaching him how to live in this world he taught us more than we could have ever taught him. Markie's drive to be independent was a goal he excelled at until the end. His faith went far beyond measures that no sermon could have preached. Mark's towering stature could cast shadows, but his demeanor of light and innocence moved them away. As his niece I had the utmost pleasure of being with him until he heard God say, "Come home," September 16th at his home. Mark was the baby of 3 boys, brothers Patrick J. McAlexander, Dallas, Michael E. McAlexander, of San Angelo. Niece, Lori Lara(Sean), twin great- niece and nephew, SkyeLee and Lawson Lara. On Markie's behalf and mine, as he would say, "And thanks," to all those at River Place, thanks for loving Mark and looking after him. Shannon Hospital doctors, nurses, staff, he said you all were his, "new friends." Sincere appreciation to Kindred at Home, Veronica and Reecee and the support staff, even equipment providers. Thank you and that's not enough.

Acknowledgments can be made to Lori Lara at 3102 Edgewood Dr., San Angelo, Texas 76903.

Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved