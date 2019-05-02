|
|
Mark Lane Jordan, 64, was born April 03, 1955 to Basil and Jonnie Jordan in Oklahoma City, OK. He passed quietly but suddenly in San Angelo after a brief illness.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Chris Jordan. He is survived by his parents, Basil and Jonnie Jordan, his children and their families, Jason and Summer Jordan, Kevin and Tracy Jordan, Rachel and Ryan Buck, and Wesley and Stacey Jordan and their families, his niece and nephew Amy and Ben Jordan, twelve grandchildren along with many cousins and friends.
Mark enjoyed an eclectic variety of music and was a lifelong master carpenter and tradesman.
He was loved by his family and friends. We love you, Pop!
Visitation will be Thursday, May 02 at 6:00pm-8:00pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. Services will be held in O. Ruffini Chapel at 2:00pm on Friday, May 03. Family and friends may sign the online register book at
www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 2, 2019