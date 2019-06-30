|
Mark Thomas Harrison
Terlingua - Mark Thomas Harrison passed away at his home in Terlingua, TX., on June 16, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1953 to Harry and Naomi Harrison in San Angelo, TX. Mark grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Lake View High School in 1972. He married Diana Lynn Goetz on July 16, 1971. Together, they had a son, Drayton Thomas Harrison, on April 9, 1977.
He began his career as a firefighter at the San Angelo Fire Department in October of 1979. He rose through the department up to the rank of Captain. He was a great firefighter and a much respected mentor to many of the firefighters on the department. Many of his life-long friends were made during his career. There are countless stories involving him that are still told to this day. He retired from the SAFD in 1999.
From that point, he began his retirement adventure, first moving to South Padre Island, then finally settling in Terlingua, TX, a place that he had loved since childhood. Captain Harrison will always be remembered as the fun-loving guy who was always the life of the party. We could fill this entire paper with all the great times we've had with him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Naomi, and his sister Kaye. He is survived by Drayton and Brynne Harrison, granddaughter Hadley Harrison, and his wife Dee Johnson-Harrison.
Mark's wishes were to not have a funeral service. We will be having a gathering at the Local 886 San Angelo Firefighters Association building at 2pm on Saturday, July 13th. The building is located downtown at 15 W. Beauregard in San Angelo. We'll sit around, laugh, and tell some of the great stories we all know. Everyone that knew him is welcome to attend. RIP Dad. We're going to miss you.
Published in GoSanAngelo from June 30 to July 1, 2019