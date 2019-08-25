|
Mark William Franklin, age 57, passed away on August 17, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on May 28, 1962 in San Angelo, Texas to Garland and Paula Knieff Franklin (deceased). He is survived by daughters-Ambrosia Danae of San Angelo, TX, Elizabeth Lauren of Durham, NC, and Marina Jo of Rougemount, NC, five grandchildren-Alana, Logan, Autumn, Abbey and Brantley, sisters Retha Franklin Harris and Lindy Attinello, and brother Benton Franklin. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m. at Ellis Chapel UMC in Bahama, NC.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 25, 2019