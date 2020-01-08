|
Marshall Dwayne Swindle
San Angelo - Dwayne Swindle passed away peacefully, claiming his ultimate victory after a long and courageous battle with cancer on January 6, 2020. His loving family was with him when he left his home in San Angelo for his eternal home in heaven. He was 76. Dwayne was born in Miles, TX on September 13, 1943. He graduated in 1962 from Lakeview High School and graduated from Angelo State University with a B.S. degree in Business and Economics. Dwayne began his career with GTE in January 1969, and retired after 30 years. He served in the US Armed Services, retiring from the Army National Guard after 23 years of service at the rank of Sargant First Class. He married the love of his life Donna Cope in May of 1969. They loved one another well for over 50 years. They have 2 devoted daughters, Tamara and Susan. Known for his infectious humor, knack for one-liners, and tendency for good natured "joshing," many of Dwayne's friends affectionately refer to him simply as "Josh." Josh took time to care for those around him. In his presence people laughed, felt loved, were very likely well-fed, and certainly valued unconditionally. He had a passion for the outdoors. In particular, he enjoyed marveling at the beauty and wonder of the natural world, hunting, fishing, and outdoor cooking. He enjoyed the bonding and sharing of outdoor traditions with close friends and family over the years. Dwayne was an active member of First Baptist Church, San Angelo serving as a Deacon and leader on committees. He served as a Sunday School teacher to 10th grade boys and R. A. leader for several years. Josh was a mighty yet humble servant. Because he clearly recognized what the Lord had done in his life, he simply responded in gratitude. Some of his work included multiple trips to Santa Elena, Mexico working construction and serving the community. Josh initiated the "One at a Time Ministry" at FBC, helped dear friends with the start-up of Neighbor's Cafe at Rust Street Ministries, cooked countless meals for the Kids Eat Free ministry and served on the Board of Directors for Christmas in April/Rebuilding Together. Dwayne cherished fellowship and close relationships. He co-founded the "Grumpy Old Men" Prayer Group, loved cooking for the Adult IV Sunday School and other groups, and truly cherished time with close friends and family. He absolutely adored his "grands." He was preceded in death by paternal father Randolph Roach, mother Avo Nelson Swindle and adopted father J.B. Swindle and step-mother Francis Swindle. He is survived by his loving wife Donna; daughters Tamara (Justin) Trail of Albany Texas; Susan (Gary) Rose of Abilene, TX; granddaughters Kaylynn Rose, Hannah, Robyn and Charli Trail and grandson Landon Rose; sister, Marlene Keaton; sister-in-law, Darlene Conway; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear friends. Special thanks to Dr. Raj Cheruku and staff, Dr. John Harvey and Hospice of San Angelo for their outstanding care; and to Dwayne's "care angels" and hospice nurses, Lara and Stephanie for their loving support. Services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Vincent Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10th, 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of San Angelo, First Baptist Church, San Angelo, or a . Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020