Martha Ann English Rogers
Sonora - Martha Ann English Rogers was born to Edward Benton English and Florence Isabelle Taylor English in La Pryor, Texas on December 9, 1932, as the youngest of six children. She passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Hollis Rogers; step-daughter Linda Rogers, granddaughter Lindsay Ann McCutchen; great grandson Garrett Wayne Bryant; and four brothers, Edward Benton, Jr., Elton Bernard, J P, and Andrew Guthrie. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bryant and husband, Wayne Bryant; Linda Hearn and husband, Dick Hearn; and Jessie Kerbow; her son, Thurston McCutchen and wife Billie; and step-sons, Leonard Rogers and James Marvin Rogers. She is also survived by one brother, Abner English; nine grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Martha grew up on South Texas ranches with her five older brothers. She loved horseback riding, hunting, fishing, bird watching and all outdoor activities. Martha and her husband, Hollis, operated the Rough Canyon Marina on Lake Amistad for over 20 years, where they made many friends and also served on the Volunteer Fire Department. Martha served a term as Captain of the Fire Department, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. Services will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Brushy Top Cowboy Church, 5424 south highway 277, Eldorado, Texas. Interment will follow in Sonora Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Hearn, Travis Bryant, Rick Hearn, Curtis Bryant, Foster Hearn, Courtney McCutchen, Zac Kerbow, Chris Berry, John Evridge and Kerry Lyons. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters and great granddaughters. Memeorials may be made to Brushy Top Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 523, Eldorado, Tx. 76936. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019