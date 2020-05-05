|
Martha Bruton
San Angelo - Martha Lynn Bruton (Haynes) died on Wednesday April 29, 2020.
Martha was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on October 8th, 1952. She graduated from high school in Jenks, Oklahoma in 1971. She was a multifaceted woman, that worked in upholstery, as a bootmaker, a bartender, a nurse, and homemaker in her adult life.
She met Jimmy Lynn Bruton after high school and the two stayed friends throughout the years and got married in May of 1994. They soon had a beloved daughter, Tara, on June 27th, 1994. Jimmy passed on May 2011 and left Martha widowed.
Martha was an active member of St. Paul Presbyterian church. She supported paralyzed veterans, St Labra Indian School, and Africa Imports.
In addition to her husband Jimmy, Martha was preceded her in death by her parents, Thurman Clark Pierce and Esther May Evans; and by two brothers, brothers Milton Ray Pierce and Thurman Clark Pierce, Jr.
The family would like to give appreciation to the hospice and nursing staff that cared for Martha.
She is survived by her daughter Tara-Lynn D. Bruton; a grandson Abraham D.P. Beard; her brother R. Garland Haynes and his wife, Clara Gresham; his nephews, Tyler and wife Christa and Bryce and wife Emily Haynes; great nieces, Averie, Hadley, and Blakely Haynes; her cousins Barbara Lynn and her husband Mark Davis Rappold and Mike Andrews and his wife Alicia; and a sister-in-law, Sharalee Pierce.
A memorial service will be held May 16th at 9 am at St Paul Presbyterian Church 11 N. Park in San Angelo, Texas. Cremation services were provided by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 5 to May 10, 2020