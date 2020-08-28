Martha G. Reyes
San Angelo - Martha G. Reyes, 71, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 AM Monday, August 31, 2020, at St Mary's Catholic Church with Father Adam Droll, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Ms. Reyes was born July 4, 1949, in San Angelo to Elias and Mary Gonzales. Martha was a lifelong resident of San Angelo. She graduated from Central High School in 1967. She graduated from Angelo State University receiving her degree in education. Martha was a teacher for SAISD as a 3rd grade teacher at San Jacinto Elementary for 34 years retiring in 2007. After retirement, she tutored for an additional 11 years for a total of 45 years. She was very proud to be a San Jacinto Warrior. Some of her favorite memories came from all the students she was able to touch and inspire. Martha was a world traveler. She traveled to Germany, Paris, New York and one of her favorite places was Las Vegas. She had a passion for the New York Yankees and was an avid concert goer.
Survivors include two sisters, Minerva Sanchez and husband Fred of San Angelo, and Marylou Torres and husband Arturo of San Antonio; two twin granddaughters, Alexis Falcon, and Alyssa both of Ft. Worth; many nieces, nephews; and a daughter, Jennifer Reyes of Abilene. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Hector Gonzales.
Serving as her pallbearers will be Robert Gonzales, Brandon Gonzales, Edgar Roman, Rigo Resendiz, Victor Valdez, and Mario Fuentes; and honorary pallbearers are Fred Sanchez, Albert Serrano, Mark Cajas, and Ruben Gaitan.
The family would like to thank Dr. Linda Hitchcock, Dr. Steven Cole, nurse practitioner, Frances Sewell, nurse, John Watson, Unit director, Michael Smith at Shannon Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion they provided.
"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I'll remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all" quote by Michael Landon.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com