Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
901 Austin St
Robert Lee, TX 76945
(325) 453-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Juanell Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Juanell Brown Obituary
Martha Juanell Brown

Robert Lee - Martha Juanell Blake Brown went into the arms of the savior she served so joyfully on July 27th, 2019. Born May 6, 1933, to Reverend C.R. and Velma Blake, she was the sibling of Charles, Glenn, Orville, and Fred. Juanell married Dale Brown on December 22, 1948, and they had 2 daughters, Marsha Porter, and Patricia Reeves. She was blessed with 4 grandchildren: Justin and Katrina Clay, James Courtney Smith and Courtnie Wood and 8 great-grandchildren. Her twinkling eyes and positive attitude were always an inspiration and will be missed. Her life will be celebrated at graveside services at 10:00 Tuesday at the Robert Lee Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at shafferpioneer.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now