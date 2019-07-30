|
Martha Juanell Brown
Robert Lee - Martha Juanell Blake Brown went into the arms of the savior she served so joyfully on July 27th, 2019. Born May 6, 1933, to Reverend C.R. and Velma Blake, she was the sibling of Charles, Glenn, Orville, and Fred. Juanell married Dale Brown on December 22, 1948, and they had 2 daughters, Marsha Porter, and Patricia Reeves. She was blessed with 4 grandchildren: Justin and Katrina Clay, James Courtney Smith and Courtnie Wood and 8 great-grandchildren. Her twinkling eyes and positive attitude were always an inspiration and will be missed. Her life will be celebrated at graveside services at 10:00 Tuesday at the Robert Lee Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at shafferpioneer.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 30, 2019