Martha Moreno Tovar
San Angelo
Martha Moreno Tovar, 61, of San Angelo, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born in Mexico to Miguel Sr. and Maria Moreno on October 9, 1957. Martha worked at Goodfellow Air Force Base as a housekeeper for over 28 years. When she retired, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Taking care of her grandson, Kevin was what she lived for. Martha loved to dance, listen to music, play pool, and always had a new truck. She is survived by the love of her life, Juan Tovar Sr.; son, Juan Tovar Jr. and wife Jackie; father, Miguel Moreno Sr.; her grandson, Kevin Bassinger and siblings, Juanita Moreno and Adolfo Moreno. Martha is preceded in death by her daughters, Gladys Tovar Allen and Vanessa Tovar; mother, Maria Moreno; brother, Miguel Moreno Jr.; father in law, Victor Tovar, and mother in law, Delfina Delgado. A rosary will be held at 7 PM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral mass will be at 10 AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 27, 2019