Martha Nell Barnes
San Angelo - Martha Nell Barnes, 94 years, passed away on March 17, 2020 at her home in San Angelo, TX. She was born on March 2, 1926 to Thomas and Daisy Sissel in Cooper, TX. Martha married John Barnes on October 3, 1943, they were married 70 years. Martha has two daughters, Barbara Barnes and Beverly Bell. Martha worked for Rio Concho East for 15 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Barnes as well as her parents and three brothers, C.P. Sissel, Tom Sissel and wife Lou Sissel, Shirley Sissel and her granddaughter, Jeanie Lea. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Barnes and Beverly Bell and husband Calvin Bell; her granddaughter, Janna Morris and husband Denny Morris; five great grandchildren, Ethan Everett and wife Caitlin, Lori Sentell and husband JT Sentell and son Jase Sentell, Levi Sparks and wife Haley Sparks and son Wylie Sparks, Chy Everett, Daisy Glaspie and sister-in-law, Jackie Sissel. Martha is also survived by niece Vonnie Collins and nephew John Sissel and wife Sharon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020