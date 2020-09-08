Martin Gerald Kastler Sr.



San Angelo - Martin Gerald Kastler passed away with family at Shannon Medical Center on September 7th, at the age of 55. A visitation will be held all day on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.



Martin was born in Fort Eustis, Virginia on October 15, 1964 to Gerald Kastler and Ursula Waldschmidt. A proud resident of Texas where he lived in El Paso, Del Rio, and final resting place San Angelo. Martin graduated from Del Rio High School.



Martin is survived by his adoring wife Sara Kastler, mother Ursula Wike, step-father Rex Wike, father Gerald Kastler, sons Martin Gerald Kastler Jr., Joshua Lee Kastler, Alan Dean Kastler, and daughters Elizabeth Ann Kastler, Jeanette Ramirez, and Shelby Lynn Smith, grandchildren Jody Elizabeth Besecker Alexis Faith Kastler, Emma Grace Smith, Tyler Andrew Smith Jr., Letycia Marie Soto, Gary Cruz Jr. and Izayah Cruz and brother Marvin Lee Kastler and family.



Martin was a God-fearing man and a proud country man. Martin enjoyed being around his family and celebrating the freedom of his country every Fourth of July. He is best remembered as a grill master by his loved ones. Martin was an outgoing charismatic man who had a heart of gold. His genuine and altruistic personality is what led Martin to establish lifelong friendships. His love of God is embedded within his family and sowed with love, joy, strength and humility. Martin's character is best described by this passage



"2 Timothy 4:7.



I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:"



The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Carolina Ojeda and the many other Doctors who assisted as well as the nurses at Shannon Hospital on 4 South.









