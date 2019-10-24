|
|
Martin Lynn Smith peacefully went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 46. Martin was born in San Angelo on February 25, 1973 to Jerry and Barbara Cole Smith and resided at 1902 College Hills Blvd with his wife Cheryl and son Matthew.
Martin grew up in San Angelo where he was outgoing and friendly with everyone he met always willing to help someone in need. This no doubt led Martin to the pursuit of his nursing degree where he attended Howard College gaining his LVN, and later completed his RN at Angelo State University. Martin worked at both Shannon and Community Hospitals following his education. He continued his calling of helping people for the remainder of his life where he worked at Rankin County Hospital District in the ER. When Martin wasn't busy saving lives, he loved to travel and visit places around the country where he loved crowded cities like New York and New Orleans, so he could meet and have fun with even more people. Martin knew no strangers. Martin loved to have a good time and encouraged those around him to do the same. He is loved dearly by those who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Martin is survived by his wife Cheryl, and their children Perry, Sara, Matthew, Sydnee, and Brayden, his parents Jerry and Barbara Smith, and his brother Matthew Smith, his wife Jamie, and their children Robyn and Olivia, along with numerous family, friends and loved ones.
Martin's memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Freedom Fellowship led by his Pastor's Harold Watkins and Dr. Richard Evans. Funeral arrangements are being made by Harper Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank the staff at Shannon Medical Center who worked tirelessly to provide Martin exceptional care during his stay.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019