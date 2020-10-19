1/1
Martina Huebener
Martina Huebener

San Angelo - Martina Huebener, 92, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in San Angelo. Martina was born and raised in Neuhausen a.F./Esslingen, Germany and was the youngest girl of four children. She married George S. Huebener in June of 1953 and they shared 25 beautiful years together and raised one daughter. Martina and her husband moved to the U.S. in 1954. They lived in Queens, NY for approximately a year, and settled in Lancaster, PA. After retiring, she moved to San Angelo, TX to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Newtimers, Threads of Love and the YMCA. Martina received multiple R.S.V.P. awards for her charitable works. She enjoyed Tai Chi in to her 80's and water aerobics until February of 2019, when she became ill. Her declining health moved her to Lyndale and then to Brayden Park until her passing. She was preceded in death by her father, Karl Eisele, her mother, Agnes Bauer Eisele, beloved husband George S. Huebener, brother, Walter Eisele and oldest sister, Olga Gebhard. Martina is survived by her only child, Bonnie Huebener Eimer, 3 grandsons and their families; Timothy J. and Len Novelli, Jon and Dani Eimer, Gracelyn White and Madelynne Eimer, and Jacob and Malea Eimer, Shawn Halfmann and Kyle Eimer; one sister, Mechthilde Nahorniak, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank both the excellent staff in the memory care unit of Brayden Park, as well as Laurie, Kindred Hospice Nurse and Sam, Kindred Hospice Aid, for the excellent care she received. The memorial service will be 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Greenwell officiating.

Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




