1/1
Marvin Hollie Power
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Hollie Power

San Angelo - Marvin Hollie Power, 84, formally of Ballinger, died in San Angelo on July 19, 2020, at Shannon Medical Center.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Marvin was born on November 7, 1935 to Claud H. and Leota Whitfield Power. On July 29, 1956, He married Sondra Jean Hilburn in Lawton, Oklahoma. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.

He worked as an electrician until his retirement. Marvin had a fondness for sweets, especially chocolate shakes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sondra; and a daughter, Lisa Deann Power.

Marvin is survived by two sons, James Hollie Power of San Angelo and Christopher G. Power of Rowena; two sisters, Joyce Boggess of Little Elm and Jo Rita Nix of Houston, Texas; two grandsons, Jarrod D. Power of St. Thomas, USVI and Eyon Ryon Power of Rowena; five granddaughters, Andrea Dawn Green of Murfreesboro, TN, Heather Mae Power of Hilton Head Island, SC, Whitney Joyce Knight of Ballinger, Mallory Hazel Cross of Stephenville and Macee Bryce Power of Rowena; and six great grandchildren.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.robertmassie.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 20 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved