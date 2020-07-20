Marvin Hollie Power
San Angelo - Marvin Hollie Power, 84, formally of Ballinger, died in San Angelo on July 19, 2020, at Shannon Medical Center.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marvin was born on November 7, 1935 to Claud H. and Leota Whitfield Power. On July 29, 1956, He married Sondra Jean Hilburn in Lawton, Oklahoma. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He worked as an electrician until his retirement. Marvin had a fondness for sweets, especially chocolate shakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sondra; and a daughter, Lisa Deann Power.
Marvin is survived by two sons, James Hollie Power of San Angelo and Christopher G. Power of Rowena; two sisters, Joyce Boggess of Little Elm and Jo Rita Nix of Houston, Texas; two grandsons, Jarrod D. Power of St. Thomas, USVI and Eyon Ryon Power of Rowena; five granddaughters, Andrea Dawn Green of Murfreesboro, TN, Heather Mae Power of Hilton Head Island, SC, Whitney Joyce Knight of Ballinger, Mallory Hazel Cross of Stephenville and Macee Bryce Power of Rowena; and six great grandchildren.
