Marvin Wayne Morgan
San Angelo - Marvin Wayne Morgan, 84, of Carlsbad passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on March 26, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, March 29th. Private graveside services will be on Monday, March 30th. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Marvin as born in Miles, Texas to J.V. Morgan and Inez Dennis on December 6th, 1935. Marvin retired from the Santa Fe Railroad after 26 years. His favorite past time was going to "The Place" to work the land, he also had a passion for fishing and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Renee Morgan; father, J.V. Morgan; mother, Inez Morgan; sisters, Lena Childress, Clara Whittle, Ruby Murawski, and his son-in-law, Benjie Wiese.
He is survived by his sister, Daisy Burger of California, sons, Billy (Linda) Morgan, Brad Morgan of Arkansas; daughters, Joann Wiese, Karen (Danny) Sears, Diana (Joe) Lawlor, Brenda (Dave) Fluaitt of Arkansas and Judy Edwards of South Carolina, along with a host of grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandchildren.
"This is not the end, its just the beginning... til we meet again"
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020