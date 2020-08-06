Mary Agnes "Bobbie" Robison
San Angelo - A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mary Agnes Robison, 85, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be held all day from 9 am to 8 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home on Sherwood Way. Graveside service will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 8, 20020 at Old Runnels Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
She was born on September 30, 1934, in Edna, Texas. She married Sammie Lee Robison on July 3, 1950, in Ballinger, Texas. She lived in the Ballinger and San Angelo area most of her life.
Over the years she pulled cotton, washed dishes, and owned several cafes with her husband. She also drove test cars before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Mary Frances Van Houten, husband Sammie Lee Robison and grandson, David Ducek Jr.
Mary "Bobbie" is survived by three daughters, Marlene Newsome of Dallas, Texas, Mary Lee and David Dusek Sr. of San Angelo and Sarah Robison of Ballinger, six grandchildren, David Newsome and wife Tina, Richie Newsome, Mary Francis Dusek, Michael Parsons and wife Barbara, Donnie Parsons and his wife Julie and Jason Parsons and nine great-grandchildren Skye, Samantha Parsons, Christopher, Selina Paisley, Lexi Parsons, CJ and Phillip Parsons, Patrick Newsome, and Selina "Shelly" Dusek.
We will miss you "Bobbie Granny".
