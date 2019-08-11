|
Mary Ann Barbee
Big Lake - Mary Ann Barbee Meroney, 83, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 after a 10 year battle with a rare neurological disease. Mary Ann was born on June 12, 1936 in Texon, Texas to William Curtis and Eva John Young Barbee. She graduated from Reagan County High School in 1954 and from the University of North Texas in Denton with a BBA in 1958. Mary Ann married her high school sweetheart, Donald Leon Meroney, on August 16, 1958 in Sinton, Texas. She worked as an Administrative Secretary for several oil companies before becoming a Teachers Aide at Reagan County Elementary. Mary Ann was a member of the Reagan County Garden Club, the 20th Century Club, the Happy Homemakers Club, as well as the American Legion Auxiliary in Big Lake. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church where she was on the Benevolence Committee and a former 5th Grade Sunday School Teacher. Mary Ann enjoyed gardening, reading, scrapbooking and caring for her family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend who had strong Christian convictions and a positive outlook on life. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Patrick Meroney; niece, Louanne Munden and husband Michael and family; brother-in-law, Robert Neal Meroney and wife Gloria; cousin, Larry Lynn Spitler, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, June Barbee Bone and husband Clyde. She is rejoicing in heaven with her loved ones who have gone before her. Open visitation will begin Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo. A family visitation will be held from 12-2 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Big Lake with the funeral service to begin at 2 pm with Gerald Bastin officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Rest Cemetery in Big Lake. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at the Reagan County Care Center and Hospital as well as Dr. Chris Vanderzant and Amber with Hospice of San Angelo. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 11, 2019