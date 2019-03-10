Mary Ann Beck



San Angelo, TX



Mary Ann Beck, 92, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, in San Angelo.



Services will be 10:00 am Monday, March 11, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. Joel Moore, associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church, officiating. Private burial will follow after a time of visitation with the family. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Miss Beck was born July 14, 1926 in San Angelo to Otto and Anna (Nason) Beck. She was the granddaughter of San Angelo pioneers Fred and Rosa Beck. As a young lady Mary worked for Ike Watson, her uncle, at Watson's Cafe. Later Mary began working for E.C. Gunter at The Gunter Company. She was a dedicated employee to Mr. Gunter for 49 years as his business transitioned to cable television service for West Texas. Mary attended First Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Comanche Nation, and was a lifelong resident of San Angelo. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert "Buddy" Beck; and her sister, Dorothy Henderson.



Survivors include her cousin, Sully Montgomery and wife Glee of San Angelo; a sister-in-law, Andy Beck of Chicago, Illinois; first cousins; Emil Beck, Beverly Blum, Dan Brown, Natalie Beck Hoelscher, Marsha Beck; numerous second and third cousins and her lifelong friend, Jenelle Barron of San Angelo and Dan Smith; and many cousins.



Sully and Glee along with Jenelle Barron extend a special thanks to the caregivers from Kindred Hospice and Cedar Manor Nursing Home for their loving care.



Memorials may be made to in Mary's memory.



