Mary Ann Blair Bahlman
San Angelo, TX
Mary Ann Blair Bahlman, 84, passed away quietly at home in San Angelo, TX on February 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born July 15, 1934 near Hylton, TX she was the only child of Alton R. Blair and Thelma Griffin Blair and named after her grandmothers Mary Catherine Griffin and Annie Blair. When someone called her Mary she was always quick to point out that her name was Mary Ann.
Mary Ann attended school in Blackwell, TX through the third grade. Her family then moved to San Angelo where her dad worked as an aircraft mechanic at Concho Army Airfield, now Mathis Field, and she attended San Jacinto Elementary. Following WWII, the family moved to Sweetwater, TX where she graduated from Newman High School in 1952. She was very involved in school activities as a member of the school newspaper "The Pony Express", Editor of the yearbook Yucca Gloriosa, A Capella Choir, select women's ensemble Troubadears, Future Homemakers of America, and Who's Who among other things.
At the age of ten her dad bought her a piano he found sitting on the porch of a farmhouse near Abilene and she rapidly became proficient enough to play for Fundamental Baptist Church while still in high school. That piano is still in the family and two years ago a family member acquired the piano she played at church and she immediately recognized it upon seeing it.
While she was still in high school a young man moved in across the street from her which set a lifetime of events in motion. Soon after they began dating they came down with chicken pox on the same day. Mary Ann and Leon Bahlman were married at the church she attended and played piano for on June 21, 1952. Following short residences in Roby, Amarillo, and Stamford she and Leon moved their young family to San Angelo in 1957. Mary Ann worked full time as a mother and wife yet had time to volunteer at schools as a member of the PTA, Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie Leader and cheerleader/biggest supporter for whatever activity her children were involved in, and there were a lot of those.
Her role expanded in 1966 when the family opened Bahlman Cleaners in San Angelo and she became involved by supporting Leon as the business grew and expanded throughout west Texas. Taking their motorhome and staying in it, she became the face of the business to the people of Odessa in 1992 when Fashion Cleaners became a part of the Bahlman Cleaners family and did the same in Sonora in 2007 and again in Ozona in 2010. She found a way to train, teach and encourage with a gentle manner.
In addition to playing the piano Mary Ann had numerous other hobbies and interests. She learned the art of sewing from her mother and became an excellent seamstress, often giving tips to people that do alterations and sewing professionally. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles. Supporting her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in their activities was just a part of who she was and it didn't matter how far she had to travel, it was important to her that they knew she was there. She enjoyed snow skiing with her family and had her own dirt bike to ride off-road in Colorado.
Her favorite hobby was travel, and it didn't matter how, but she really enjoyed trips in their many different RV's. They visited all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, cruised to Alaska, and to the Caribbean. RV trips took them to 49 states and through Canada. One of several fall foliage trips that went to Maine and down the east coast had to be interrupted when Leon required by-pass surgery, but it was just a setback to them and they were back on the road as soon as the doctors cleared him. Grandchildren and great grandchildren became included in those trips especially to Colorado in the summer. One grandson stayed with them almost seven weeks as they drove a motorhome to Alaska and back. She was looking forward to a "bluebonnet trip" in the motorhome this spring.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband Robert Leon Bahlman and their children: Danny and Kande Bahlman of San Angelo, Kenny and Kathryn Bahlman of San Angelo, Vicki and Weston Pyburn of Sweetwater, Shari Ann and Donnie Riley of Odessa, TX and Terry and Robin Bahlman of Granbury, TX. She is also survived by grandchildren: Sonny and Veronica Bahlman of San Antonio, Dr. Stephanie Bahlman and Chef Jason Helfer of San Angelo, Holly and Samuel Hallam of San Angelo, David Jett and Justin Gabaldon of Dallas, Cody and Kenna Bahlman of Aberdeen, NC, Blake and Jennifer Bahlman of The Woodlands, TX, Katy and Ryan Woodruff of Granbury, Darin Riley and Melody Ann Riley of Odessa, Ryan Bahlman of Lubbock, and Ashel Pyburn and Jaxon Pyburn of Sweetwater. Great grandchildren surviving Mary Ann are: Kalen, Ryan, Luke, and Oliver Bahlman of San Antonio, Briley, Taylor Anne and Ainsley Grace Bahlman of Aberdeen, Aubrey Anne Bahlman of The Woodlands, and Sloan and Eden Kate Woodruff of Granbury. She is also survived by in-laws Nelan Bahlman of Winters, TX and Monroe and Jewel Teague of Irving, TX.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Alton R. and Thelma Blair and granddaughter Anne Bahlman Gouak.
A visitation of friends and family will be held at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd, San Angelo from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday February 21, 2019. Memorial service will be held at Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 Johnson Street, San Angelo at 1:00 pm Friday February 22. Following the memorial service interment will be at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
The officiants at Mary Ann's service will be her brother in-law Nelan Bahlman of Winters, Dr. Tommy King, Max Pratt of Ballinger and at her request a musical tribute by Kenny Maines of Lubbock. Grandsons will serve as pall bearers.
Mary Ann's family would like to acknowledge the very concerned and compassionate care received from Dr. Gregory M. Dunham and Dr. David Cummings during her time of deteriorating health and the staff at Hospice of San Angelo for their tenderness with us at the time of passing.
In lieu of flowers the family would respectfully request memorials to Hospice of San Angelo, hospiceofsanangelo.org, or Rust Street Ministries, ruststreetministries.org.
Family and friends can send online condolences at
www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019