Mary Ann Halfmann
Vancourt - Mary Ann (Glass) Halfmann, 88, of Vancourt passed away June 28, 2019 at her home.
Mary Ann was born on November 26, 1930, in Runnels County in the home of her parents, Ben and Elizabeth (Franke) Glass. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Rowena, Texas graduating in 1948. She married the love of her life Earl J. Halfmann, on January 5, 1949 at St. Joseph's Church in Rowena. They moved to Vancourt, Texas and remained there their entire lives, farming and raising their family. Mary Ann was a wife, mother and homemaker for her husband and their six children. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, Texas and was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America, of the Court of St. Catherine of Sienna and a member of St. Helen's Altar Society.
Mary Ann served her church and community with a smile and was always willing to serve others. She and Earl were members of the Domino Club and enjoyed many games of 42 and 88 with their life long friends. She became the Post Mistress of the Vancourt Post Office in 1980 and enjoyed everyone who walked into the building until her retirement in 1999. She was most faithful in attending her hour of adoration at the Adoration Chapel at St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Sunday morning.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Rosalie (Wolly) Dierschke, Alton (Ernestine) Glass, Dolores Glass and brother -in-laws Ralph Lange, Omer Halfmann, Harry Kalina. Frank Willberg, and in-laws Georgie and Albe1i Meeks and Elvie and Dennis Ahlert.
Survivors include daughters Wanda (Allan) Lange, Ruth Halfmann, Deborah (Bill) Scott, Joan (Wayland) Pierce; sons Charles (Sheila) Halfmann and Keven (Julie) Halfmann. Also surviving are grandchildren Heather Lange, Shanna Lange, Amber Hall, Allison Smith, Tyler Scott, Kayla Pollet, Jake Halfmann, James Halfmann, Thomas Halfmann, Elizabeth Halfmann, Jessica Rodriguez and Julianne Thompson. She also has 13 great grandchildren. She is survived by 3 sisters, Felda Lange, Bernice Halfmann and Betsy Kalina; in-laws, David and Shirley Halfmann and sister-in-law Flora Willberg.
Vigil and Rosary will be held at 6:00PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Scott, Jake Halfmann, James Halfmann, Thomas Halfmann, Brandon Lange and Wayland Pierce.
Memorials may be made to the Adoration Chapel at St. Margaret's Church San Angelo, Meals for the Elderly or to a .
