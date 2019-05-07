|
|
Mary Ann (Childers) Roe
Judsonia, AR. - Mary Ann (Childers) Roe, 83, died Thursday, May 3, 2019. She was born June 10, 1935 in Duncan, Oklahoma, the daughter of Earnest and Helen Laftie Childers.
Mary was married to her husband, J.C. Roe for 65 years. She was a public school teacher for 27 years, and she was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her six children, Steven Roe, Katherine Vaughan, Joe Roe, Charles Roe, Rebecca Trevina, and James Roe; three brothers, Jerry, Gene and Kenneth Gregory; a sister, Doris Gregory; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A family directed memorial service will be on Wednesday, May 8 at 12 p.m.at the College Church of Christ in Searcy.
Cremation arrangements by Powell Funeral Home of Bald Knob.
www.powellfuneral home.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 7, 2019