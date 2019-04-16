Services
Love Funeral Home - Eldorado - Eldorado
210 W. Gillis
Eldorado, TX 76936
(325) 853-3043
Mary Torres
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mary Bellman Torres

Eldorado - Mary Bellman Torres, 86, of Eldorado went home to the Lord on April 14, 2019.

Rosary will be on Monday April 15 at 6pm at the Love Funeral Home in Eldorado, TX. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; burial to follow at Eldorado Cemetery.

Mary was born on September 12, 1932 in Eldorado, Texas, to Martin and Prudencia Bellman. Mary married Pedro Torres on July 31, 1948 in Eldorado, Texas. She grew up in Eldorado; working at Schleicher County Medical Center for many years. She loved to spend time with her family and loved to care for her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She was one of a kind, showing nothing but love for everyone she met looking for the best in all. She was the kindest mother, and most loving grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Pedro; her son Albert Torres and wife Esther of Eldorado, and daughter Sylvia Sanchez and husband Heliodoro of Eldorado; three brothers Isidoro, Demetrio, Martin and three sisters Lidia, Linda, Josie; three grandchildren Jennifer, Heliodoro Jr., Larry; six great grandchildren Alexander, Kennedy, Annabella, Anastasia, Athan, Heliodoro III. Preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 16, 2019
