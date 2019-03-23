|
Mary Darlene Tipsword
San Angelo, TX
Mary Darlene Tipsword was born on March 28, 1946 in Decatur, Illinois to Charles Wainscott and Thelma Early. Darlene passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Darlene met the love of her life, Hamer Tipsword and the two of them got married and had three beautiful children. Darlene resided in San Angelo for thirty years with her family. The joy of her life was her family. Being together with her children and grandchildren was her highlight. She loved the trips and gatherings with the grandchildren. Darlene was her husband's biggest supporter. She loved her family unconditionally.
Darlene loved the Lord, prayed daily, and faithfully listened to each Sunday's sermon podcast. She was a member of San Angelo's First Assembly. Darlene was loved more than she knows.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wainscott and Thelma Early; and brother, Doug Wainscott.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Hamer Tipsword; sons, Ty Tipsword, Timothy Tipsword and wife Michelle; daughter, Tamara Steely; brother, Denny Wainscott; five grandchildren, Chase Tipsword, Landon Tipsword, Addyson Tipsword, Haley Steely and Micheal Steely
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 23, 2019