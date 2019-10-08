|
|
Mary Elizabeth Bollinger Murdock
- - On Friday, October 4, 2019, Mary Elizabeth Bollinger Murdock, mother of two children passed away at age 74. Mary was born on February 21, 1945 in San Angelo, TX to Nancy Elizabeth and Lee Ralph Bollinger. Mary grew up in San Angelo with her sisters Joann Vick and Dorothy Biggs and her cousins Linda, Sherry and Barbara.
Mary graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1967 and married Gerry Murdock in 1968. They raised two children, Scott and Meredith. Mary lived throughout the United States and in Hong Kong for ten years. She continuously traveled within southeast Asia, Europe and many other countries. Her love of travel even took her on a once in lifetime safari to Africa on her own. She returned to Colorado in 1997.
While in Colorado, she dedicated herself to her family and spent as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren, Colin, Parker, Hailey and Connor. Her love for them was overflowing. Mary was known for her warm and caring spirit, her ever present smile as well as her home decorations for every season and holiday. Mary enjoyed scrapbooking and preserving memories for her family to enjoy.
Mary is preceded in death by her mother, father, and her sister Joann. She is survived by her children Scott and Meredith, their spouses Lindsay and Ian, her grandchildren, her sister Dorothy and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 o'clock p.m. Flowers can be sent to Horan and McConaty Funeral Service, 5303 E. County Line Rd. Centennial CO 80122 and donations in her name can be made to the at .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019