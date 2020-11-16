Mary Elizabeth Lisewsky
San Angelo - Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Lisewsky, 78, of San Angelo passed away on November 13, 2020. She was born on May 27th, 1942 in San Angelo to Mary Lou Robles and Austin Lee Robles. Betsy attended and graduated from San Angelo Central. She then began her career in banking, working for First City National Bank/Wells Fargo as a teller and customer service. Betsy married in 1963, had 2 children, and later divorced in 1990. A loving mother, doting sister, and friend to countless others, Betsy could occasionally be honest to a fault, but it was this honesty that people gravitated to and truly made her unforgettable. The birth of her grandchildren brought her great joy and continued to put a smile on her face in her final days. Betsy will always be remembered for her love of bowling, going to Las Vegas with her friends, and the laughter and joy of those friendships. She loved nothing more than a trip to Vegas where any hour of the day or night you could find her at a slot machine. Friendship was important to Betsy as she continued to strike up new friendships even in her last days learning how to play dominoes and discussing the latest current events. She made everything fun and she loved to be around others having a good time. She will be missed for her sage advice, her indescribable toughness, and her endless support and encouragement. She fiercely loved her family and there were no limits in what she would do for them. We will long to see her smiling face and hear her ever present laugh. This world is a sadder and much less interesting place without her in it. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Lou and Austin Lee Robles and her sister Alice Geroy. Betsy is survived by her daughter Lisa Lisewsky and her wife Karla Persels and son Greg Lisewsky and his wife Tracy and their children Rachael, Blaise, and Alex. Betsy is also survived by her sister Ann Muzzana, brothers Austin Lee Robles, Jr, Nolan Robles, and Ricky Robles and nieces and nephews Kevin Geroy, Cari Giles, Tony Muzzana, Bryan Muzzana, and Theresa Mueting. The family wishes to thank all of the medical staff at Shannon Hospital that have taken care of her through the years. A special thanks to Solaris Hospice for their care and concern with getting her home. Also, a huge heartfelt thank you to her home caregivers Anna, Eva, and Terry for their care and love of Betsy in her final months of life. Visitation will be at Johnson's Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17 from 4 to 6 pm and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, 4989 FM Highway 1223, San Angelo, Texas. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Concho Valley PAWS (https://cvpaws.org/
) in honor of Betsy Lisewsky, or by calling (325) 656-7387.