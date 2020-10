Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth Stengel



Mason - Mary Elizabeth Stengel, of Mason, passed away on Thursday, October 22, at the age of 103. Mrs. Stengel is survived by her children: Dick Stengel Jr. of San Antonio, Suzanne McInnis of San Angelo, Kathy Spencer and husband Keith of San Marcos, 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 25, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Menard.









