Mary Elizabeth Stengel



Mason - Mary Elizabeth "Tootsie" Pollard Stengel was born on August 25, 1917 in Sylvester, Texas, and was the fourth of five children to Napolean Pollard and Mary Ann Webb Pollard. She grew up in Sweetwater, Texas and graduated from Newman High School in 1935 (now Sweetwater High School) where she was voted "Most Beautiful" in her class. Some of Tootsie's fondest memories growing up were visiting her grandparents who lived on a farm nearby and listening to her father play the piano with the neighborhood kids on her front porch. She also played the piano by ear all of her life and loved to dance.



Tootsie met and married George Jordan (Dick) Stengel on November 14, 1937. Upon his discharge from the Army after World War II, they lived in Ballinger, Texas. Then in 1947, they moved to Garden City, Kansas, where they made their home with their three children. Tootsie was a devoted wife and mother to her children and always supported and guided them. She was an exceptionally talented and resourceful cook who shared her fresh baked bread with all of her neighbors. She loved gardening and grew beautiful plants and flowers, especially roses. Tootsie was a homemaker first and later worked as a receptionist at Garden City Community College whose football coaches enjoyed a homemade pecan pie - but only after a win!



Upon her husband's retirement, they returned to their Texas roots in Mason to be closer to family. They enjoyed many gatherings of family and friends and spending time at their son's ranch. She especially enjoyed attending Texas A&M football games at Kyle Field, even at the age of 90, as her husband, son, and three grandchildren graduated from there. She delighted in being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Mama Tootsie". She always made time to really listen to them and share in both their joys and tribulations. Tootsie was an active member of the First United Methodist Church.



Tootsie passed away at her home in San Antonio, Texas on October 22, 2020 at the age of 103. She is survived by her son Dick Stengel, Jr., daughter Suzanne McInnis, and daughter Kathy Spencer and her husband Keith, five grandchildren: Matthew "Matt" McInnis and wife Merrily; Marjorie McInnis Henderson and husband Matt; Kimberly Spencer Parrish and husband Jon; Allyson Spencer West and husband Chris; and Steven Spencer and wife Beth, 11 great-grandchildren: Molly, Miles, and Mason McInnis; Eva and Boaz Henderson; Emma and Andrew Parrish; Madison and Connor West; and Nolan and Riley Spencer, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Lois Price; Ruby Canfil; and Aline Hamblen Morgan, and a brother Hubert Pollard. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to Maria Gonzalez for her exemplary and loving care she gave Tootsie for many years.



Honorary pallbearers are Matthew McInnis, Matt Henderson, Jon Parrish, Chris West, Steven Spencer and Andrew Parrish.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Mason: P.O. Box 178, Mason, Texas 76856



Private graveside services were held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Menard.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store